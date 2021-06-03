Previous
it's not perfect by summerfield
Photo 3026

it's not perfect

slim pickings when it comes to flowers these days. but i got lucky with a bunch of roses i got last weekend from a small flower shop near the danforth. they are quite good and will continue for another week or so if i keep up with trimming the end of the stems. i might eventualy end up with just a small posie!

one of the older ladies at church called me yesterday. her husband died last august during the pandemic. i told her that i felt bad that we could not even come to see her and comfort her. but that's okay she said. i sent her one of my blank cards where i attached one of my flower photos. i wrote on the card the following quote:

death takes the body
God takes the soul
our minds hold the memories
and our hearts keep the love.

she had wanted to read this at his burial on monday and because they know i also write sometimes, she asked if i wrote it myself. i wish i had as it is a beautiful quote, do you not agree? she said that through all this time she kept reading that passage every time she remembers her husband, and she was asking for permission to mention the quote at the funeral service. i think she was quite disappointed that it was not an original by me.
summerfield

Wyomingsister
A lovely flower, photo and story! Whoever deserves the attribution, you must take credit for sharing such a meaningful sentiment!! I found it an exquisite and succinct commentary on loss.❤
June 4th, 2021  
