colours or colors

in the old country we speak english, the american version -- usage, idioms and spelling. that country, although colonized by the spaniards for over 500 years, never learned to speak spanish although some of our native words were bastardized pronunciation of spanish. that was because the colonizers didn't want the natives to learn their language, perhaps because they didn't want the natives to understand their conversations. spanish was supposed to be the language of the elites and only the rich native families were able to learn to speak the language because they could afford to go to school.



when the americans came to liberate the country from the oppresive rule of the spaniards, their first order of the day was to teach the locals how to read and write and how to speak english, their english. 50 years under the americans and the locals, even those with the least education can communicate in what we called english "carabao"; carabao is a beast of burden akin to the buffalo which is used by the farmers. it was because the americans actually talked to the people and taught them the language. that is why the constitution of that country was written in both pilipino and english,and our laws and contracts are in english. most of our important literature were written in english and oh, do we love those big words.



however, i've been exposed to british english by reading so that coming to canada was not a big adjustment for me in terms of spelling and terms. do i use the lift or the elevator? is it favour or favor? colour or color? the good thing is our english here is a combination of both american and british english. we understand and use both languages. 😊



the only gaffe i make all the time is when i spell a word with the letter "z". i always pronounce it "zee" like the americans, not "zed" like the canadians or british.



the photo is for week 23 of the 52-capture challenge, the prompt is "repetition".