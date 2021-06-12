a still life

i was conflicted when posting this shot -- did i want it in colour or black and white? in the end, i chose black and white as methinks it is more compelling. i have ran out of ideas totally. i was out since noon, and haven't done anything productive except going to the bank to inquire about my accounts, then to the doctor's for my second vaccine shot, then to the art store to look for a grounding liquid. i even forgot to bring my camera.



the doctor said i will have fever tomorrow because of the shot. he's wrong, i have it now.