Previous
Next
a still life by summerfield
Photo 3035

a still life

i was conflicted when posting this shot -- did i want it in colour or black and white? in the end, i chose black and white as methinks it is more compelling. i have ran out of ideas totally. i was out since noon, and haven't done anything productive except going to the bank to inquire about my accounts, then to the doctor's for my second vaccine shot, then to the art store to look for a grounding liquid. i even forgot to bring my camera.

the doctor said i will have fever tomorrow because of the shot. he's wrong, i have it now.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
831% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise