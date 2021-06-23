the poor man's dinner

in the olden days, lobster was a common food for those in the east coast. now it's the food of those with deep pockets. this was caught "wild" according to the store and it was on sale. then i read the label wrong, i thought the package of 2 was for 11.98 and i thought of going back to the grocery store and buy more for a picnic my niece was planning. there were two large tails in a package. when i was telling my niece about it, i put on my glasses and saw that i paid $17.98 for the package. i was pissed but no matter, to me it's a bargain because they were really big that i only had one and the other will be for tomorrow's lunch. i could easily eat four lobster tails normally but this time, only one was enough. maybe something's wrong with me. or maybe it was the orange butter that i made for this. i could not even finish a small bar of chocolate. definitely something wrong. 😜