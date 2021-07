pansy seeing you around here!

sharing the large long planter with the lavender were some pansies and other flowers to complete the colour scheme. the two in the front look like those two old farts in the balcony in 'the muppets'.



weird weather again. right now, half of my view is raining and the other half (the skyline) the sun is shining brightly. i should have the building across removed so i have a whole view of the landscape. but i won't because i have a couple of nice friends from church who leave there.