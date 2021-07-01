lavender, everywhere!

this morning, i decided i wanted a beaver's tail. been thinking about it for quite a few days. so instead of overthinking if i should go downtown or not, i just up and went. for a holiday -- today is canada day -- there was not a lot of people at the harbourfront, there were no long line-ups for the ferry to the islands and the boat tours and cruises. perhaps i got there too early, around 11, and considering we are on our second day of stage 2 of the province's re-opening. but perhaps the main action would happen from the late afternoon.



it was hot and humid and thankfully there was quite a strong breeze to lend relief. i had thought of taking on a water taxi and go to the islands, take some photos of the city from the islands, but the heat just discouraged me. i did discover a new grocery chain called "farm boy" so i browsed and i liked what i saw. they sell mostly their own products and product brands 'farm boy' and along with a few popular main stream brands of groceries, their prices were very competitive against the big supermarket chains. i ended up spending sixty-three dollars including a large salmon steak that was thirty percent off its $10 price. i grilled it tonight for supper and it tasted fresh and really good.



i am amazed that the choice of plants and flowers this year around the harbourfront was the lavender. the park near the streetcar stop was a long planter that had these lavender blooms. i think this was an effort to lure the bees but surprisingly, this planter didn't have any bees swarming it. or maybe because it was still too early in the day. 😜



happy canada day to all my canadian friends here and abroad.



tomorrow, i intend to just stay home and paint.