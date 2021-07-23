the reno goes on

this was what my building looked like this morning when i came back from my walk. the red arrow indicates my once balcony.



management's all talk about clearing our balconies for this renovation. but there are a lot of tenants who had left stuff and never heeded management's request. some left chairs and tables and even a whole cabinet. my neighbours the a**hole pigs, with whom i share the balcony (only a metal wall separated was between us) left two swivel chairs, boots, and a small table. i don't know what management would do, because one of these days there will be some big strong winds and those stuff would get blown and could damage anything and anyone down below. i think that was the reason management asked for copies of our home insurance certificates and i'm willing to bet those guys don't have any. so as a precaution, i took shots of the exposed balcony (i can see the whole thing from my bedroom and from the far side of my living room). it's disgusting, even the garbage that they left there, no wonder the pigeons were always converging on their railings and spilling over to mine. believe you me, it's not far fetched that the wind could blow away those chairs, perhaps not the cabinet but it depends on whether it's of ight material or not.



there was one time when there was a really strong wind and a box mattress, king size no less, left by the garbage bins was blown away into the farthest part of the parking lot and damaged at least five cars. and two years ago, some lunatic threw out a full sized sofa from their balcony on the 12th floor along with a cabinet and a coffee table. management couldn't do anything, didn't even call the police, because they said they didn't know who did it. apparently it was someone who couldn't sleep because of the drilling in the other part of the building.



today i didn't get any free time as it was busy with work. i am filling in for one of the girls in my team and the paralegal she works for just kept emailing me to open files. with the slow connection, it took at least an hour before i could open one file. in the end, i just submitted the bloody things without checking. it was just one after the other. i didn't get to breathe until well after six. mon dieu!