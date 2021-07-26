my, what big ears you have!

found this little fellow on my walk this morning. he stayed still long enough for me to take a couple of shots before darting off into the thicket above the railway track. maybe because i said he better not let anybody see him unless he wants to become irish stew. 😊



i have a headache from listening to the sound of the drilling and whatever else the construction workers were doing. even though the sounds were tolerable, the constant noise is enough to give one a headache. i find that my noise-cancelling headset diffuses much of the noise, but that made my neck so stressed. i complain about everything. i'm old so it's the reward of my age that i can complain even though nobody listens. 😜