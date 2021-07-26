Previous
my, what big ears you have! by summerfield
Photo 3078

my, what big ears you have!

found this little fellow on my walk this morning. he stayed still long enough for me to take a couple of shots before darting off into the thicket above the railway track. maybe because i said he better not let anybody see him unless he wants to become irish stew. 😊

i have a headache from listening to the sound of the drilling and whatever else the construction workers were doing. even though the sounds were tolerable, the constant noise is enough to give one a headache. i find that my noise-cancelling headset diffuses much of the noise, but that made my neck so stressed. i complain about everything. i'm old so it's the reward of my age that i can complain even though nobody listens. 😜
summerfield

Esther Rosenberg ace
oh haha, His ears are turned towards you, so he must heard Irish stew loud and clear and took off.
July 27th, 2021  
JackieR ace
How kind you saved a wabbit!! How much longer for the balcony?? Our girls use noise cancelling buds as they found headphones got heavy.

Cute photo, hope he lives another day
July 27th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such a sweet one. Great capture.
July 27th, 2021  
summerfield ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond - noise-cancelling earbuds don't work for me, headphone part of the office computer. the drilling would probably last the rest of the week and a day or two next week. i'll be office bound as from tomorrow. they say the sound is worse when the work is above me. the target date for this to be finished is end of october when they will install the new railings.
July 27th, 2021  
