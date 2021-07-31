real estate

Previous
i might have posted a picture of this art installation back when i first started 365 but i couldn't find that post so here's another take. took this last week during my morning walk.

i've been enjoying the peace and quiet of the apartment and almost didn't want to leave. if i didn't need groceries, i would've just stayed home the whole day and rested. i started to prep a canvas to do some painting but didn't really get started. for some reasons i'm holding back and i don't know why. i've done a couple of watercolours but that was all i got to doing. well, maybe tomorrow.
bkb in the city
Very interesting
August 1st, 2021  
Kathy ace
This is a very curious piece of art. Does it move in the wind?
August 1st, 2021  
Dawn ace
It’s certainly so different
August 1st, 2021  
