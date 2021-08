four-shadowing the onion

last thursday when the grands and i, with my sister, went for lunch downtown, we came across this big onion on the ground. and because i was taking a photo, the other three followed suit. a couple of people, curious at first, also took photos with their mobile. when we left the scene, a crowd had formed a ring around the object, all taking photos. we overheard one saying "why are we taking photos of an onion?" i had a reason to. i don't know about the other people!