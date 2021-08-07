Previous
another view by summerfield
Photo 3089

another view

of the piper at the st. raphael ruins. you can see what remains of the bell in the foreground.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

summerfield

summerfield
Sally Ings ace
It must have been some fire to inflict that damage to the bell.
September 1st, 2021  
