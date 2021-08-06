Previous
busking for education by summerfield
busking for education

yesterday after lunch, we walked around front street at the park where the building with the mural is located. there was this family who was busking, the daughter singing, the father on the guitar and the mother keeping watch. derrick, the older boy, was eyeing the girl and took quite a few photos. can't blame him as the girl was really quite pretty and very leggy. i told him to go and ask for her name. but he was kind of shy.

after i took this shot, i looked for a $5 bill that i know was kicking around somewhere inside my purse. the song was just finishing when i put in the money and the father gave me two thumbs up. that's when i saw the yellow sign taped to the tree which read "busking for education."
summerfield

moni kozi ace
Oh, the girl really looks pretty.
August 7th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 7th, 2021  
