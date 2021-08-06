busking for education

yesterday after lunch, we walked around front street at the park where the building with the mural is located. there was this family who was busking, the daughter singing, the father on the guitar and the mother keeping watch. derrick, the older boy, was eyeing the girl and took quite a few photos. can't blame him as the girl was really quite pretty and very leggy. i told him to go and ask for her name. but he was kind of shy.



after i took this shot, i looked for a $5 bill that i know was kicking around somewhere inside my purse. the song was just finishing when i put in the money and the father gave me two thumbs up. that's when i saw the yellow sign taped to the tree which read "busking for education."