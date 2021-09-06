Previous
sitting pretty by summerfield
sitting pretty

the cat is far enough to do any damage to me and close enough for a photo. she doesn't care until her mistress came out with an angry look and asked "what are you doing!" it took me a lot of effort not to be a smart ass and be as polite as possible. so i said instead, i like the view, just want to capture it. "well, stop it or i will call the police" to which i raised my eyebrow at her. i wanted to tell her to go on ahead and call the police, but i'm a good and reasonable person so i just walked away. what a sour puss. and i don't mean the cat.
summerfield

Esther Rosenberg ace
She got the best seat. Beautiful shot, love the splash of red flowers in there too.
September 7th, 2021  
