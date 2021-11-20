it's a train!

this was a lucky shot. i thought it was still too early for the train to pass. then suddenly, i saw its light. i quickly fished out my iphone from my pocket but obviously not quick enough as the head car was already underneath when i engaged the phone's camera and all i was able to get were the last three cars and the caboose.
and also i forgot to click upload so aside from this photo not being posted, i also lost my very witty narrative on this. i wonder if i'm starting to get senile. i remember all things past vividly but the here and now i forget easily. why, sometimes i would wake up from sleep realizing i haven't had dinner!