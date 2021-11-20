Previous
it's a train! by summerfield
Photo 3190

it's a train!

this was a lucky shot. i thought it was still too early for the train to pass. then suddenly, i saw its light. i quickly fished out my iphone from my pocket but obviously not quick enough as the head car was already underneath when i engaged the phone's camera and all i was able to get were the last three cars and the caboose.

i was also careful that i didn't drop the darn phone onto the tracks below or i wouldn't have any way of retrieving it. so i was not as quick to take a shot. this is how the track looked last month: https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2021-10-24

and also i forgot to click upload so aside from this photo not being posted, i also lost my very witty narrative on this. i wonder if i'm starting to get senile. i remember all things past vividly but the here and now i forget easily. why, sometimes i would wake up from sleep realizing i haven't had dinner!
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

summerfield

thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s.
Diana ace
You still managed to get a great shot! It looks like a green mamba snaking through the landscape.
November 21st, 2021  
