combat joe and combat jane

passed by this store that sells 'war' stuff and military stuff. this guy is installed outside of the store, perhaps to deter shoplifters? 😂



i had to wake up real early this morning to get ready and be in downtown toronto by 8:00 [big yawn here] as i had a summons for jury selection. it only takes about under an hour to get to downtown toronto from where i am, but our subway service is sometimes a bitch especially when you're in a hurry, so i allowed more time for travel. which means right now i'm poofed!



there were about 60 of us sitting in this large lounge with enough distance between ourselves. it was the most boring unproductive day ever. half the people were asleep, and the other ones who weren't were glued to their phones, just sat there looking miserable if not bored. i brought my kindle with me, but i forgot to bring any nuts to nibble on. at 1 when i was about to ask if i may go buy my lunch, the screens came on and the judge dismissed us save for a woman. what i didn't realize until the last minute was that we were being virtually observed and assessed and eliminated all that time.