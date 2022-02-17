the doctor's pocket watch

the doctor as in doctor who. this is the cover of the pocket watch featured on february 1st. it has all these symbols and numbers and intersecting lines that was supposed to mean anything to anyone but me. to me this is just a prop for my photography, although i use it sometimes as it is an actual working watch. whoever invented the wrist watch was a genius because then you just have to look at your wrist for the time rather than fish it off your pocket.





after the city has cleared all the ice around the main thoroughfares, the rain came this morning and tonight it's snowing like hell outside. there goes my walking exercise once again. if it's so bad this weekend, i think it's time to pick up the brush for real and not dither with all those painting projects anymore.