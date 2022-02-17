Previous
the doctor's pocket watch by summerfield
Photo 3279

the doctor's pocket watch

the doctor as in doctor who. this is the cover of the pocket watch featured on february 1st. it has all these symbols and numbers and intersecting lines that was supposed to mean anything to anyone but me. to me this is just a prop for my photography, although i use it sometimes as it is an actual working watch. whoever invented the wrist watch was a genius because then you just have to look at your wrist for the time rather than fish it off your pocket.


after the city has cleared all the ice around the main thoroughfares, the rain came this morning and tonight it's snowing like hell outside. there goes my walking exercise once again. if it's so bad this weekend, i think it's time to pick up the brush for real and not dither with all those painting projects anymore.
katy ace
A very fascinating piec to say the least. It would be interesting to kknow what al the zodiac signs an lines mean. I relaly like that you have not shown the whole piece as it creates more interest in the photo artistically. I would have been compelled to show the whole piece
February 18th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Interesting timepiece. Remarkable that it still keeps time. And now the watches can tell me to exercise and measure my Blood O2. Truly genius no matter the age.
February 18th, 2022  
