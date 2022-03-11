walk the dog

if you can believe it, i walked in this weather today. the ideal condition for walking yesterday was a stark contrast to today's. it was snowing on and off since this morning but the temperature was above zero and walking the first mile and a half the snow just melted on the pavement but it wasn't slippery. coming back was a different story as the snow thickened. winter doesn't know whether it's coming or going. i hope this would all melt by tomorrow morning because i intend to go on my usual walk.