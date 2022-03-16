Previous
Next
car by summerfield
Photo 3306

car

this week, for the peter forsgard 52 assignments, the prompt is car. yesterday it was snowing all day and today it's been foggy the whole day. i haven't seen the building across since early this morning. with all the time travel novels i've been reviewing, i'm getting a weird feeling every time i gaze out the window and see the thick soupy fog that never lifted. 'tis a good thing i'm busy with work so i rarely had time to gaze out.

this little car was slated to appear in last month's flash of red, but as usual, i forgot that i had this. its seats are red and the spokes of its wheels are red. i should take a good look in my box of props to see what goodies are in there that are worth photographing.

-o0o-

speaking of time travel, i had to go back in time for the 'branch' theme this week over at five plus two. check us out: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-03-16 when i was still a little fatter and a little younger.🤣
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
905% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise