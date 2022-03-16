this week, for the peter forsgard 52 assignments, the prompt is car. yesterday it was snowing all day and today it's been foggy the whole day. i haven't seen the building across since early this morning. with all the time travel novels i've been reviewing, i'm getting a weird feeling every time i gaze out the window and see the thick soupy fog that never lifted. 'tis a good thing i'm busy with work so i rarely had time to gaze out.
this little car was slated to appear in last month's flash of red, but as usual, i forgot that i had this. its seats are red and the spokes of its wheels are red. i should take a good look in my box of props to see what goodies are in there that are worth photographing.