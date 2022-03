it's not the outer limits

another waterloo for me - light painting. it's late, i'm tired and i'm hungry. i spent a good half hour to get some decent shots playing with glow sticks and fairy lights and after 44 shots, this is only one of the two that came out, well, decent. and a vey sore shoulder! i may have to go on a night shooting downtown if i want to shoot long exposure. i wonder what the northster is doing saturday night.