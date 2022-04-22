i thought we gonna do taxes?

well, i thought so, too. but when i was preparing to do just that, a client called my cellphone and wanted something. how they know my cellphone number is beyond me. so i ended up painting as my tax mojo went pfffft! just like that. i ended up doing work. what a loser!
as i was about to prepare dinner, i looked at the artsy gang album and i saw this watercolour painting by @monikozi so i looked up the tutorial she referred to and i ended up pulling out my watercolour set and brushes and voilà! i have a mind to post this in the artsy gang page but i'm poofed and don't have the energy to think of any idea how to present miss fleming-gough today so you get to see what a sloppy painting looks like.