girls just want to have fun by summerfield
Photo 3419

girls just want to have fun

these three young girls were taking selfies with their phones as they were outside reflected on the golden tinged glass walls of my former office building. they took turn with each other's phone then viewed it and giggled; repeat then viewed, then giggled again, delighted with their accomplishments. fortunately i was there watching them with my little olympus in my hand and you know what that means. but what these selfie takers don't seem to think is that behind those glass walls, there are people who probably are taking pictures of them, too (i know because i used to do it), or just plain laughing at their antics.

for the make 30 days challenge today of 'reflection'.

tagging this also for the people with a story challenge, the current song title challenge and the six-word story challenge. whew! that's a lot of challenges. wonder if there is a street challenge or a scenes of the road challenge.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

summerfield

Corinne ace
Good catch !
July 7th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Seems like there was a 4th girl having fun here too with her little Olympus. (o; good catch!
July 8th, 2022  
KWind ace
Fun refleciton.
July 8th, 2022  
summerfield ace
@olivetreeann - i did a composite for our fiveplustwo art nouveau theme and i forgot to tag it as such. methinks i will make another for my album. but just so you don't think i forgot about my promise. 😉
July 8th, 2022  
katy ace
Fabulous way to nail so many different challenges, Vikki
July 8th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Great candid
July 8th, 2022  
