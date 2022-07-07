girls just want to have fun

these three young girls were taking selfies with their phones as they were outside reflected on the golden tinged glass walls of my former office building. they took turn with each other's phone then viewed it and giggled; repeat then viewed, then giggled again, delighted with their accomplishments. fortunately i was there watching them with my little olympus in my hand and you know what that means. but what these selfie takers don't seem to think is that behind those glass walls, there are people who probably are taking pictures of them, too (i know because i used to do it), or just plain laughing at their antics.



for the make 30 days challenge today of 'reflection'.



tagging this also for the people with a story challenge, the current song title challenge and the six-word story challenge. whew! that's a lot of challenges. wonder if there is a street challenge or a scenes of the road challenge.