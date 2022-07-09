Previous
Next
into the mist by summerfield
Photo 3421

into the mist

back to niagara falls. this time we only have a small window of time to explore, and it being a really nice day, warm sunshine, cool breeze, clear skies -- the perfect summer day! we had a beautiful lunch of fish and chips at my favourite restaurant with a view of both the american and canadian falls. i crossed the street and took this photo.

the prompt for the make 30 days challenge is "older than me". i can guarantee you that although i will be 70 next year, the falls is definitely older than me, although not by much. 🤣
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
937% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot. Even captured the boat. Well done
July 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise