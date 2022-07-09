into the mist

back to niagara falls. this time we only have a small window of time to explore, and it being a really nice day, warm sunshine, cool breeze, clear skies -- the perfect summer day! we had a beautiful lunch of fish and chips at my favourite restaurant with a view of both the american and canadian falls. i crossed the street and took this photo.



the prompt for the make 30 days challenge is "older than me". i can guarantee you that although i will be 70 next year, the falls is definitely older than me, although not by much. 🤣