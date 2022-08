appear suddenly in the mist

this is for the current album cover challenge.



band/artist - Dr. No

album - appear suddenly in the mist



today's featured article in wikipedia is Dr. No.



quote:

"EVERY path may lead you to God, even the weird ones. Most of us are on a journey. We’re looking for something, though we’re not always sure what that is. The way is foggy much of the time. I suggest you slow down and follow some of the side roads that appear suddenly in the mist." - Gordon Atkinson,