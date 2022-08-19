Previous
Next
à la hockney by summerfield
Photo 3462

à la hockney

when my friend and former law school classmate daniel edited my self-portrait -- upon my recommendation, in ribbet, he used the "panography-ish" function which he said he liked. that gave me the idea to process one of the street shots i took last week using the same function. while this reminded me of picasso's paintings, this also falls in the style of the featured artist in the current artist challenge, david hockney.

no need to comment, folks as i am just filling in a blank spot for this month,, but if you do, know that it is much appreciated.
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
953% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
great entry, sounds like an easy way to do these
September 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise