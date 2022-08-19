à la hockney

when my friend and former law school classmate daniel edited my self-portrait -- upon my recommendation, in ribbet, he used the "panography-ish" function which he said he liked. that gave me the idea to process one of the street shots i took last week using the same function. while this reminded me of picasso's paintings, this also falls in the style of the featured artist in the current artist challenge, david hockney.



no need to comment, folks as i am just filling in a blank spot for this month,, but if you do, know that it is much appreciated.