ghost fountains

these are fountains in the courthouse plaza which i didn't know existed until tonight. 🤣 this would be a great place for some night self-portraits in the future.



for week 33 of the 52 captures challenge, the theme is "long exposure".



this week's assignment in peter forsgard's 52 assignments is 'motion blur'.



and the theme over at 52 frames is "water".



the second time only this year when i'm able to get all three challenges in one shot. although, my entry for the 52 frames is quite different as the extra challenge called for a shutter speed of 1/8000 which luckily my canon was able to manage.