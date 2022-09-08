Previous
our queen is gone by summerfield
our queen is gone

the sun was shining brightly when i looked out the glass walls at the mall whilst waiting for our table outside the restaurant. then i glanced up at one of the monitors with the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's death. i looked outside again and the sun was still shining brightly but just like that, a gloom seemed to have enveloped the world. and just like that it's not the same world anymore.

our queen is gone. rest in peace, Your Majesty. thank you for your dedication and for inspiring us.

summerfield

@summerfield
2022
katy ace
a beautiful photo and a fitting tribute. The queen is dead. Long live the king
September 9th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️
September 9th, 2022  
KWind ace
Beautiful!
September 9th, 2022  
