our queen is gone

the sun was shining brightly when i looked out the glass walls at the mall whilst waiting for our table outside the restaurant. then i glanced up at one of the monitors with the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's death. i looked outside again and the sun was still shining brightly but just like that, a gloom seemed to have enveloped the world. and just like that it's not the same world anymore.



our queen is gone. rest in peace, Your Majesty. thank you for your dedication and for inspiring us.



