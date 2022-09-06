busted!

i was trying hard not to get caught but of course it didn't help that he was just a few yards across from where i sat by the waterfront. i was pretending i was looking somewhere else as i pressed the shutter, as is my style when doing street photography. well, i got busted this time, but if he had a problem with that, i can always show him my camera to let him know it wasn't his photo i was taking.



do you know that on average, our photo appears on the internet every other day? with the proliferation of cellphones and selfie takers, that is indeed quite believable.