free fallin' by summerfield
Photo 3478

free fallin'

it's a statutory holiday today here it being 'labour day'. toronto has a kind of summer fair being held for 3 weeks before the children go back to school and today is its last day, too. it culminates in an air show and i went to have lunch with my sister so we can take in the air show so i can take photos. this was taken whilst we were walking towards the harbourfront as i wanted to take a photo of the planes when they circle the CN tower. we waited and waited and waited and after two hours of sitting there and taking hip shots of people milling about, i gave up and we decided to walk back.

we passed by the beaver tail shop and i thought why not? i've been good with my diet so i'm pretty sure i can give myself some slack. (a beaver tail, ladies and gentlemen, is a flattened pastry, deep fried and then rolled in granulated sugar -- yes, i call it "killing me softly") when i came back to where my sister was sitting, i found her laughing. why? because, she said, whilst i was inside buying beaver tail, three jets passed by the lake! tarnation! so all that to do, and this is all i can show for it. but at least i got my beaver tail. 😂🤣
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a super timing, Great capture of he plane and the firecrackers.
September 6th, 2022  
katy ace
What an amazing photo! What are those light trails in the sky? I think this is so impressive to capture them so well. I’m so happy to hear you got your Beavertail too Vikki.
September 6th, 2022  
