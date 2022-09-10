those were the days

this song (popularized in the old country by the singer mary hopkins), for no reason and out of nowhere, appeared in my dream last night. it was the background music of a dream that for the first time i could not remember what it was but still could clearly hear the music. and so when i woke up, it was ringing in my ears and i just had to kill it.



fortunately, week 35 of the 52 captures challenge call for 'squares' and the scrabble board and tiles make for the perfect subject. i am terribly behind in this challenge as well as the 52 assignments but i intend to catch up in the next few days.