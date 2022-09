the morning light

talk about mundane. an ordinary window bathed by the beautiful morning light. but it was actually the green hose that attracted me -- everything else was dull then boom! green hose. although i would like to be inside that house as i'm sure the room would be aglow with that sunlight.



i had my second physio today. my knee was feeling almost normal since monday but when i got to the clinic, they reversed the order of treatment and my knee right now is cursing me!