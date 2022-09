morning sunlight and shadows

this was my final entry to 52 frames' one-light-source challenge this week. also used cucoloris using the shadows formed by the lace curtains in the living room. aside from the shadows moving fast, and the sun being covered on and off by heavy clouds, i'm quite happy with how this turned out, with the filigree shadows right on the eye of the mask. it was a big to-do as the sun completely went awol soon after this was taken.