the changing colours

the manor across the road from my apartment building looks totally gorgeous with all the changing colours around it.



i lament the fact that i wanted to go on a trip up north to see the changing colours and the bus trip was cancelled. but then why go and spend money when all i need do is go out on the balcony and i have a full view of the city in all its autumn glory. i will rue the day i move out of this place for sure!