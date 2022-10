it was unusually warm for a mid-october day yesterday. after seeing the doctor, i tested my knee by walking three blocks from the clinic to the football field lookout, a former go-to shot of the downtown skyline when i used to live around there many years ago. i'm rather awed by the smallness of humans inhabiting this planet, and yet its collective smallness does so much damage. we will not see the devastation in our lifetime, but it will happen.and then the aliens will take over.and speaking of aliens, check this out: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2022-10-12