the beauty in winter

"Winter landscapes have all the appearance of death but all the potential for resurrection. One understands the full power and mystery and glory of life during winter. And then comes spring."



i've only looked at half of the photos i took from yesterday's Christmas parade and so far i didn't see anything worth posting. i'm poofed. i woke up very early this morning so i could beat the rush hour and get to the office by 9:00 for my first aid and CPR training. then stayed on until 8:00 tonight. and i still have a lot of rush reports and accounts to do that need revising. but i need sleep!