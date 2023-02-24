Previous
at the halfway mark by summerfield
Photo 3651

at the halfway mark

of my morning walk along don mills road late this morning. there was more snow the last time we had a snow storm so this is not so bad. there actually was a stretch in the beginning where the pavement where i was walking on unploughed snow and my boots were sinking and made for a very uncomfortable and unbalanced walk. this here at least has the plough's tire tracks. i'm guessing that tomorrow, even this part would be treacherous as the temps had been at -10 in the afternoon. this would be icy for sure.

not a great shot but this is more for journaling.
summerfield

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful light and pov.
February 25th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Great leading line, pov
February 25th, 2023  
