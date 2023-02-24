at the halfway mark

of my morning walk along don mills road late this morning. there was more snow the last time we had a snow storm so this is not so bad. there actually was a stretch in the beginning where the pavement where i was walking on unploughed snow and my boots were sinking and made for a very uncomfortable and unbalanced walk. this here at least has the plough's tire tracks. i'm guessing that tomorrow, even this part would be treacherous as the temps had been at -10 in the afternoon. this would be icy for sure.



not a great shot but this is more for journaling.