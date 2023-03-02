Previous
the venetian, in living colour by summerfield
Photo 3657

the venetian, in living colour

i was looking for the box with my props, the ones that i had to put away in 2021 when my balcony was being renovated, however, i didn't get any further. instead i found this. i ordered this from amazon in early january because my white mask is getting brittle and starting to wear. i was going to fold the errant amazon boxes to put in the recycling bin but got surprised that a mask was inside. i got confused because i knew the mask was hanging in my shelf in the living room. turned out there were two in the box which i didn't notice because they were separated by those packaging balloons. so now i have two to play with - one has red lips, i shall call her yildiz, and this one has gold and i shall name her gilda. doesn't she look a bit haughty?

-o0o-

2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

summerfield

Photo Details

katy ace
She does look a little haughty but elegant at the same time. Terrific photo Vikki with fabulous lighting
March 3rd, 2023  
