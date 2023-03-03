in living colour

this is the coloured version of the lightwalker cafe mural posted last month. when i go to michael's next, i will take a wider shot from the other side of the street.



around toronto, we have a lot of beautiful murals. many years ago, in trying to reduce graffiti vandalism which was rampant at the time, the city initiated a special program that encouraged local artists create vibrant, colourful and community-engaged street art. so when you come to toronto and do a walk about, you will find amazing artworks in streets and public places. also, there is a street, all of one city block near chinatown that is all graffiti art. should make a visit again with the northster when the weather is more decent.



right now, we are being battered by a fiercely raging winter storm, high winds and all. flashlights, candles and matches are at the ready just in case we get a power outage. i should fill the thermos with boiling water, too.