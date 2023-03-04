Previous
making snowman and snow angels by summerfield
making snowman and snow angels

after that storm last night, you were nearly treated to another winter wonderland landscape. winter is just pretty with snow. fortunately for you, i chanced to look at the oval in the mid afternoon and saw these four people building a snowman, a huge one, as tall as the people themselves. i was glad that one of them at least was wearing a red (or perhaps pink) winter coat to make the shot more interesting. then afterwards, the two men lay down on the snow and tried to make snow angels.

i was sooooo tempted to go over and take photos close up but i saw that the sidewalks weren't cleared of snow, which has started to melt then ice over as the winds picked up again. but i was cozy inside and i really had no plans of going out in that much snow and ice. the advantage of being in possession of a camera, i can get photos without leaving the home. it was rather cold, too, and a few people i saw from their windows must've been wondering how i could stay out on the balcony wearing a sleeveless shirt and a pair of shorts. i must confess it got really cold after five minutes.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1002% complete

katy ace
This is such a great shot Vikki. We had sunshine and real shirtsleeve weather today but it is great to see this snow scene.
March 5th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Gosh, the negative space of the field shows off the snowman, people and those unusual shadows to the left of the snowman. I like the pattern of the footsteps arched from the right foreground to the right midground.
March 5th, 2023  
