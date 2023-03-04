making snowman and snow angels

after that storm last night, you were nearly treated to another winter wonderland landscape. winter is just pretty with snow. fortunately for you, i chanced to look at the oval in the mid afternoon and saw these four people building a snowman, a huge one, as tall as the people themselves. i was glad that one of them at least was wearing a red (or perhaps pink) winter coat to make the shot more interesting. then afterwards, the two men lay down on the snow and tried to make snow angels.



i was sooooo tempted to go over and take photos close up but i saw that the sidewalks weren't cleared of snow, which has started to melt then ice over as the winds picked up again. but i was cozy inside and i really had no plans of going out in that much snow and ice. the advantage of being in possession of a camera, i can get photos without leaving the home. it was rather cold, too, and a few people i saw from their windows must've been wondering how i could stay out on the balcony wearing a sleeveless shirt and a pair of shorts. i must confess it got really cold after five minutes.