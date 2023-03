boot prints in the snow

this was from my walk last monday morning. this was on the west side of don mills road and the sunlight from the east was reflected on the glass walls of this building. what attracted me was the way the light from the building bounced back on to the ground and lit the boot prints.



this morning, i passed by this place again but of course these boot prints were no longer as that snow had melted and been replaced by friday's snow storm; there boot prints all over as well as paw prints.