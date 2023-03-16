Previous
tatts?? by summerfield
tatts??

no, it's just the shadows of the lace curtain on the wall and my arm. last year i learned about 'cucoloris' or 'cookies' on 52 frames. it is a device for casting shadows or silhouettes to produce patterned illumination. while i am jealous of those who have blinds in their windows, i am nonetheless happy that my windows face the southwest so that all year i have sunshine flooding my apartment. well, when there's no rain or storms. my lace curtains, though, provide these shadows on the wall and i must admit sometimes i am just mesmerized, especially when the clouds fleetingly hide the sun and shadows appear and disappear. but to do be able to do this, there should just be pure sunshine.

-o0o-

the album challenge started in late february and ends at the end of this month. sadly, there are no entries yet even though we are already more than halfway through march. it's a pity that it has become more and more a less popular challenge and i foresee it dying a natural death, regrettably on my watch. so, if you think this challenge should continue on, you might want to put in an entry or two. here's the lowdown: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47649/wanted:-a-really-fabulous-and-award-winning-album-cover!
