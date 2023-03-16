no, it's just the shadows of the lace curtain on the wall and my arm. last year i learned about 'cucoloris' or 'cookies' on 52 frames. it is a device for casting shadows or silhouettes to produce patterned illumination. while i am jealous of those who have blinds in their windows, i am nonetheless happy that my windows face the southwest so that all year i have sunshine flooding my apartment. well, when there's no rain or storms. my lace curtains, though, provide these shadows on the wall and i must admit sometimes i am just mesmerized, especially when the clouds fleetingly hide the sun and shadows appear and disappear. but to do be able to do this, there should just be pure sunshine.