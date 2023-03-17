seamir óg

happy st. patrick's day!



the first mr. summerfield was a toddler when his mother left his father in ireland bringing with her her son and daughter and settled in chicago. when i first met him, i was editing my secretary's niece school book report on james joyce's "ulysses". he told me it was kismet because he was irish. i told him that book gave me grief in high school and he promised me he would never give me grief if i would go out to dinner with him. because the old country was largely a catholic country, i knew about st. patrick's day, but only when i met john did i know that st. paddy is ireland's patron saint.



and that is my irish connection.