extra seat by summerfield
Photo 3694

extra seat

well, it happened, what can i say? with apologies to the great maestro.

in the old family home back in the old country, there hung on the wall a picture of the last supper. it was a page from an old calendar -- in those days the calendars were made of thick and good quality paper, almost but not quite cardstock, and comes with either glossy or matte finished photos -- that my father mounted on a piece of plywood and applied varnish for many weeks until it looked like it was actually printed on the plywood. the man was a genius, a jack of all trades but master of none. then people brought him their own photos from calendars and he only charged for the varnish. but thinking about it now, i wonder what had happened to that last supper picture on our wall. if only i could go back, i'd find that thing and bring it here.
summerfield

Call me Joe ace
Bwahahaha!!! I guess it’s reserved for Orange face of America 🇺🇸
April 16th, 2023  
Annie D ace
@joemuli hahahahahaha
This made my day Vikki - as did your comment Joe :)
April 16th, 2023  
