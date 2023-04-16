the inevitable

and the chair just inserted itself in there. i swear, when i took this photo at the art institute of chicago four years ago, it was a different chair that was in there. i don't know how "the chair" got into that painting. 🤣



i rarely ever watch tv shows. in ancient times i would watch shows that are 'intelligent' but funny, like murphy brown or frasier or the big bang theory - shows with substance and did i say funny? having said that, a while ago, i found on youtube a clip of an old dr. who, the episode on vincent van gough. i love the part where the doctor brought van gough to a museum and he saw all his paintings being admired by people. i could never tire of looking in on that bit of the episode.