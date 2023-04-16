Previous
the inevitable by summerfield
Photo 3695

the inevitable

and the chair just inserted itself in there. i swear, when i took this photo at the art institute of chicago four years ago, it was a different chair that was in there. i don't know how "the chair" got into that painting. 🤣

i rarely ever watch tv shows. in ancient times i would watch shows that are 'intelligent' but funny, like murphy brown or frasier or the big bang theory - shows with substance and did i say funny? having said that, a while ago, i found on youtube a clip of an old dr. who, the episode on vincent van gough. i love the part where the doctor brought van gough to a museum and he saw all his paintings being admired by people. i could never tire of looking in on that bit of the episode.
summerfield

katy ace
This is absolutely amazing! Right down to the shadow of the chair on the floor. Another piece that looks as if it were painted that way.
April 16th, 2023  
Dawn ace
This chair is out of control Summerfield lol a cool image
April 16th, 2023  
Kathy ace
I wonder... Very fun.
April 16th, 2023  
