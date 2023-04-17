for a limited time only

Previous
the chair on display at the art institute of chicago. pretty slick, ain't it!

i can't believe it has been almost four years since i visited junko at her illinois home, together with domenico dodaro and his family.

consequently that was also the last time i visited my brother in carol stream (west of chicago). in july i will be going there with my sister to attend the burial of his ashes. i am not really interested in going anywhere, but needs must. as we will be there only for the weekend, i doubt i would have time to go to the institute for another visit.
