more apologies to martinus rørbye

in april 2020, i parodied this painting of the danish painter martinus rørbye . i thought i'd recycle it, with the chair this time. but i opted not to clone out the toilet paper. it was quite a challenge to composite the chair into that composite but with an inordinate amount of etsooi, i think it came out rather well.
if i had a mind to have composited a self portrait, i could've tagged it for five plus two's old masters prompt this week. but i was in no mood for a self portrait and besides, the chair is supposed to be the star and i want no competition from a chair. 😂🤣😜