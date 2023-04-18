Previous
more apologies to martinus rørbye by summerfield
Photo 3697

more apologies to martinus rørbye

in april 2020, i parodied this painting of the danish painter martinus rørbye . i thought i'd recycle it, with the chair this time. but i opted not to clone out the toilet paper. it was quite a challenge to composite the chair into that composite but with an inordinate amount of etsooi, i think it came out rather well.

if i had a mind to have composited a self portrait, i could've tagged it for five plus two's old masters prompt this week. but i was in no mood for a self portrait and besides, the chair is supposed to be the star and i want no competition from a chair. 😂🤣😜
summerfield

Taffy ace
You have an amazing eye for this! So well done!
April 19th, 2023  
katy ace
you are doing a remarkable job with all of these reproductions! They are so well done that they look like the original
April 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So well done
April 19th, 2023  
