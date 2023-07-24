Previous
backlit by summerfield
Photo 3792

backlit

week 12 of the 52 captures challenge called for a backlit shot. backlit is one of those techniques that is a hit or miss for me. well, more often miss than hit. so far as i can remember, i only have one post of a backlit something in all my 13 years here on 365 project.

the day after we buried my brother's ashes, we were at a bubble tea shop and the owner had a collection of anime characters displayed on the counter of the shop. i don't have any idea who this guy is, some kind of a ninja warrior perhaps.

we had a big thunderstorm in the afternoon and now it's so humid it's not funny!
24th July 2023

summerfield

