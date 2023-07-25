Previous
soaring by summerfield
Photo 3793

soaring

just a quick upload. half of my head feels sore, i can't brush my hair on the left side as it feels like my head would explode. i either have an ear infection or my brain is failing me. a good sleep should keep things right. i'll be back.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1039% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Granagringa ace
What a great view...the Darkroom theme this week is cloudscape in case you're inclined to tag it "darkroom-cloudscape".
Sorry to read that you're under the weather while over the sky!
July 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise