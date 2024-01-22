Previous
subway tableau by summerfield
subway tableau

i had a dental appointment this afternoon, cost me an arm and a leg with x-rays and what not, only to be told my teeth are in excellent health. but don't i know that!

in any case, two hours at the dentist, another hour to go home. the train was a bit late and this was in front of me. i actually thought of the northster, haven't seen each other since the summer when we bumped into each other. then i remembered i actually brought my camera, whipped it out of the bag and shot this scene before me. then my train came.

i need to adjust the white balance of this camera. if only i could find my grey card; it's got to be around here somewhere.
summerfield

