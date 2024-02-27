Sign up
Previous
Photo 4002
the paradox of the mask
while it may hide the physical reality, it can show us how a person wants to be seen. and as Oscar Wilde puts it: man is least himself when he talks in his own person; give him a mask and he will tell you the truth.
do you? have you?
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6115
photos
181
followers
117
following
Tags
for2024
,
summerfield-for2024
Bill
This is great on the black background. Nice description.
February 28th, 2024
