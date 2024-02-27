Previous
the paradox of the mask by summerfield
Photo 4002

the paradox of the mask

while it may hide the physical reality, it can show us how a person wants to be seen. and as Oscar Wilde puts it: man is least himself when he talks in his own person; give him a mask and he will tell you the truth.

do you? have you?
