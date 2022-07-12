getaway

today's watercolour prompt is "travel". i had a couple of ideas which i thought were simple enough - a rolling valise, airplane and clouds -- but they didn't really work out. so i had this image in my head from the presidential mountains somewhere in maine or around that vicinity of the eastern united states. but i cannot find the photo. my sister advised me to stop looking at model/photos and just paint whatever i have in my brain and use the skills and techniques that i have already learned.



so...this is from my brain. a concept of what i have seen and photographed a long time ago. strictly watercolours and 2 brushes. and i had an accident: dipped the brush in my lemon water 🤣 and almost drank the water i was using to clean my brush. almost, not quite.



and this is my interpretation of the prompt 'travel'. those mountains are quite the thing, aren't they?