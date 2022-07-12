Previous
getaway by summerfield
getaway

today's watercolour prompt is "travel". i had a couple of ideas which i thought were simple enough - a rolling valise, airplane and clouds -- but they didn't really work out. so i had this image in my head from the presidential mountains somewhere in maine or around that vicinity of the eastern united states. but i cannot find the photo. my sister advised me to stop looking at model/photos and just paint whatever i have in my brain and use the skills and techniques that i have already learned.

so...this is from my brain. a concept of what i have seen and photographed a long time ago. strictly watercolours and 2 brushes. and i had an accident: dipped the brush in my lemon water 🤣 and almost drank the water i was using to clean my brush. almost, not quite.

and this is my interpretation of the prompt 'travel'. those mountains are quite the thing, aren't they?
summerfield

katy ace
the mountains turned out beautifully as did the ivy covered resort. I think your sister is right............paint form your brain
July 12th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
@summerfield Take me there now!
July 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
So beautifully done!
July 12th, 2022  
